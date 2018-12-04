Wilton police chief enters sheriff's race
Thu, 04/12/2018 - 10:14am admin1
Wilton Police Chief Jeremy Likely is mounting a run for Monroe County Sheriff, setting up at least a two-way contest for this summer's partisan primary.
