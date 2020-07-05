Winds fan blaze in Town of Lafayette

The Sparta Area Fire district Department responded to a forest fire Monday in the Town of Lafayette.

According to Fire Chief Mike Arnold, a call came in at 2:04 p.m. reporting a blaze that got out of hand at 8990 Deerwood Rd. The fire was caused by a spark from a chainsaw where a farmer was cutting wood near a fence line, said Arnold.

Strong winds fanned the blaze, which burned straight up a wooded hill. Arnold said the fire danger level was “very high” that day and has remained at that level all week.

The area is under the DNR Fire Protection District and the state agency responded with tractor plow units and two single engine air tankers.

According to Arnold, the tankers carry 800 pounds of fire retardant each, which they dropped on the flames. Sparta had 15 firefighters respond and they spent three and half hours at the scene.

While that fire was the result of machinery, Arnold still reminds people that all burning permits have been suspended for the time being due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the effort to keep firefighters from having to congregate.

The only fires allowed are warming fires and campfires – no burning of debris piles. Despite the dry conditions, Arnold said things have been relatively quiet.

Also assisting at the scene Monday were the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and the 911 Communication Center.