Winter Fest to return to Sparta Jan. 29-30

The Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced the return of Sparta Quest Winter Fest located in Sparta Memorial Park. Several years ago, the event began as a qualifying race for the Iditarod Dogsled Race but was ultimately cancelled.

With the pandemic in place and people needing something to do, it was decided that the Chamber would move forward with the outdoor event, putting a new spin on it.

The event will kick off on Thursday, January 28 with a snowshoe hike at Whitetail Ridge, Fort McCoy at 8 p.m.

Friday’s activities begin at 4 p.m. with the lighting of the bonfire by the Army 10-miler Team and commencement of ceremonies by Sparta Mayor Kristen Gust and Chamber Executive Director Heidi Prestwood.

Snow Sculpting begins at 4 p.m. with awards to People’s Choice. Kids’ activities include the FreeStyle Frosty building contest, a Bike Race and inside art provided by the Sparta Free Library.

Snowshoes will be available for rent courtesy of the Sparta Area School District. The adult snowshoe race begins at 6 p.m. on Friday and Hope Floats Lantern Lighting is slated to begin at 7:45 p.m.

The Fur Traders will have their teepees up for some Friday shopping. Food will also be available for purchase and the beer garden will be open from 4 to 8 p.m.

Saturday morning’s activities start at 8 a.m. with the Junior Jack breakfast sponsored by the Eagles Club until 11 a.m.

The kickball tournament, which is being organized by Sparta Park and Rec, will begin at 10 a.m. Genesis will be sponsoring a free archery shoot along Osborne Drive beginning at 10 a.m. as well.

The Vintage Snowmobile Show registration starts at 9 a.m. with the show starting at 11 a.m. People’s Choice will win a fabulous trophy crafted by Weldco Custom Fabricating of Sparta.

The Poker Run Starts in Memorial Park at 10 a.m. and finishes back at the park in the afternoon at 3 p.m.

Sparta’s first ever Fat Tire Bike Race will have a staggered start beginning at 11 a.m. The cyclist chooses their distance and the best times out of those categories will receive medals; there will be a limited number of Fat Tire Bikes available to rent.

Food booths and the beer garden will be open again all day on Saturday and be sure to stop into the Yoga Studio at Memorial Park to warm up, buy some popcorn and check out Sparta’s newest merchandise.

Whitetail Ridge will have snow tubing races beginning at 1 p.m. and skiing races at 3 p.m. After racing on the slopes, come back to Memorial Park to see who all of the winners are as closing ceremonies will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

This is mostly a free event because the Chamber wants people to come out and try something different, however, there will be a fee for the races.

Additional information about all of the events and the registration forms will be on the Chamber’s Facebook page. Any and all questions may be directed to the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce, located at 111 Milwaukee St. in Sparta or by calling (608)269-4123 or by email at info@bikesparta.com.