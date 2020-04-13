Wiping the slate clean

Century Foods International in Sparta eased the burden of a number of families earlier this month with a donation to the Sparta Area School District’s nutrition program.

More specifically, the company donated over $1,800 to wipe the slate clean for students who had negative school lunch balances.

“For some families, there were some large balances out there,” said Cindy Thiesing, the district’s nutrition supervisor. “Anyone who had a negative balance will have zero balance when school resumes.”

Tom Miskowski, president of CFI, said he and his employees have a long history of helping out the Sparta School District’s nutrition program, from raising money for the Angel Program, which helps pay for student lunches, to supplying food for the Backpack Program and pitching in to fill 104 needy students’ backpacks with food to take home on the weekends.

“Hunger relief is a big part of our philanthropic mission,” said Miskowski. “We try and help them anytime we can.”

Thiesing said CFI has made a noticeable impact on the nutrition program. “They’re so focused on helping the community and they’ve really homed in on helping the Sparta School District,” she said.

SASD’s nutrition service regular meal program is on hold while school is closed. It is currently doing “COVID-19 feeding”, according to Thiesing, which is funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service program.

Under the program, any child up to 18 years old living in the Sparta School District is eligible to participate. As of last Friday, the district had served 21,486 breakfast and lunches since the schools were closed March 18.

The district is currently serving from two locations, Meadowview School from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, and Cataract Elementary School from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Thiesing said the program will run until students return to school or June 4, the end date for the 2019-20 school year. The same program will then restart for the summertime.

Thiesing points out that nearly half the district’s student population is eligible for free and reduced meals, showing the need for the lunch programs. She said it is especially important now with so many people out of work.

“We feed families from all spectrums,” she said. “ A lot of people need help with grocery support because one or both parents are home. They’ve been laid off or furloughed or they’ve got to be home because their kids are home and they’re now teachers.”