Wisconsin continues to expand vaccination distribution

Gov. Tony Evers this week signed Executive Order #104 and Emergency Order #1 establishing a new statewide public health emergency and face coverings requirement, respectively as the state continues to expand vaccination distribution across the state.

“We’re working every day to get vaccines distributed and get shots in arms to get our state back to some sort of normal,” said Gov. Evers. “At the end of the day, vaccine supplies are limited, so while we continue to ask the federal government for more vaccines and faster, we have to keep working together to stop the spread today by continuing to wear our masks, staying home whenever we can, avoiding gatherings and doubling down on our efforts to keep our friends, neighbors and families safe.”

As of Tuesday, Wisconsin has administered 248,185 vaccines across the state and began administering vaccines in Phase 1B to first responders and law enforcement. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) also announced Wisconsinites 65 years or older will be eligible for the vaccine starting Monday, Jan. 25.

There are approximately 700,000 Wisconsin residents aged 65 and up that would be eligible for the next round of vaccines, therefore it will take time to get through the group and will be dependent on the number of vaccines provided by the federal government.

The DHS reported that as of Wednesday, a total of 2,976,446 COVID tests have been taken in the state, 525,924 of which were confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 2,450,522 were negative.

Of those who tested positive statewide, there have been a total of 23,363 hospitalizations and 496,297 reported recoveries. Statewide, there have been 5,562 COVID-related deaths reported.

On Tuesday, the Monroe County Health Department (MCHD) reported two additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of Monroe County residents who have lost their lives to the virus to 29.

The MCHD also reported 27 new confirmed cases of COVID over the weekend, 11 on Monday, 16 on Tuesday and an additional 31 cases on Wednesday. There are currently 179 active cases in Monroe County, four hospitalizations and a total of 3,861 confirmed cases from the start of the pandemic with 3,653 recoveries.

As of Wednesday, La Crosse County Health Department has reported a total of 11,163 confirmed cases of COVID and 68 COVID-related deaths.

While the general public awaits the availability of a vaccine, the MCHD asks that Monroe County residents continue to practice the following:

• Staying at home as much as possible, especially if you are sick.

• Wearing a mask in public.

• Staying at least six feet away from other people when possible when you leave your home.

• Avoiding close contact with people, particularly those who are sick.

• Washing your hands often with soap and water or using hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.

• Getting tested if you experience any symptoms of COVID-19.

• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throwing the tissue in the trash and washing or sanitizing your hands.

• Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.