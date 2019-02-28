Woman busted in I-90 standoff claims blackout

On Feb. 23, at approximately 2:46 a.m., Monroe County Dispatch informed officers about a stolen vehicle out of Marquette County believed to be in Monroe County. It was reported that the suspect, Ashley E. Broadnax, 22, of Oxford had allegedly stolen a 2018 gray Chevrolet Equinox and a Ruger 9mm handgun.

Officers were also informed the suspect vehicle was equipped with OnStar, which was tracking the stolen vehicle westbound on Interstate 90.

At approximately 2:56 a.m., a Monroe County deputy spotted the suspect vehicle traveling westbound on I-90 in the passing lane near mile marker 28. The deputy pulled out from the crossover and advised dispatch and other units of Broadnax’s location.

There were other officers positioned at the crossovers at mile marker 25 and mile marker 22 with spike strips and another officer positioned at mile marker 20 with spike strips.

According to the complaint, it was decided to initiate a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle after the final Sparta exit at mile marker 25. Once squads were in position, OnStar assisted with remotely cutting power to the engine, which assisted in slowing the vehicle down.

At this time, the suspect vehicle was traveling at approximately 78 mph. The four-way marker lights on the vehicle came on and the deputy activated his emergency lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop.

The vehicle slowed slightly and took a while to merge onto the shoulder of I-90 around mile marker 24.

Officers set up a high-risk traffic stop on the suspect vehicle due to it being stolen and the possibility of the suspect being in possession of a stolen handgun. The officers attempted verbal commands but got no response from Broadnax.

After approximately two to three minutes of commands, Broadnax reportedly began throwing the vehicle keys out of the window and into the travel lane. For the next four to five minutes, commands were given to Broadnax to exit the vehicle with her hands up, which she allegedly refused to do.

Officers began setting up a perimeter as well as other resources for the barricaded suspect. During this time, it was reportedly difficult to see inside the suspect vehicle due to the dark tint on the windows.

At approximately 3:10 a.m., officers allegedly heard a gunshot come from the driver’s side window. At the time, it was unclear if Broadnax was shooting at law enforcement officers or where she had discharged the one round at, as officers could not see the gun.

According to the complaint, no officers fired their weapons and no officer was injured. At that time, La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office shut down I-90 eastbound and westbound I-90 was shut down by the Monroe County Highway Department.

A few more commands were given but there was no response from inside the vehicle and officers were uncertain if Broadnax had shot herself, however, approximately eight minutes after the gunshot was fired, officers saw movement inside the vehicle.

The Monroe County Combined Tactical Team arrived on scene with armored vehicles before continuing verbal communications with Broadnax. At 3:50 a.m., approximately 40 minutes after firing the gun, Broadnax allegedly exited the vehicle with her hands up.

Broadnax reportedly walked back to the squad cars and was taken into custody by Wisconsin State troopers. She was searched and secured and allegedly informed officers that the gun was on the front passenger seat of the suspect vehicle.

While clearing the suspect vehicle, officers reportedly found a black 9mm handgun on the passenger seat and two 9mm bullets lying on the doorframe next to the driver's seat. The handgun had a magazine in the magazine well with three 9mm rounds and there was one 9mm round in the chamber.

Officers also located a spent 9mm shell casing underneath the front passenger seat next to the seat track.

During an interview, Broadnax allegedly claimed she has had issues with “blacking out” over the last couple of years and doesn't remember anything when these episodes occur. She reportedly claims to have never sought help with the blackouts despite receiving psychiatric treatment for suicidal ideations in September of 2018.

She also allegedly told investigators the last thing she remembered was going to bed at her grandparents’ house around 10 p.m. and the next thing she claimed to remember was being arrested. She allegedly told investigators she didn't remember driving or shooting the gun and didn't know where she would have gotten the gun.

According to the complaint, she suggested to investigators that she might have been going to her mother's residence in Rochester, as she had discussed with her mother the idea of committing herself to a psychiatric institution due to the blackouts she was having.

Broadnax also allegedly told investigators her ex boyfriend obtained a restraining order against her after having her arrested for killing his cat. She claimed that was another blackout episode that she didn't remember.

She also advised she has issues with hearing voices, according to the complaint. According to her, they typically talk down to her about herself and her family; as a result she said she harms herself via cutting and allegedly admitted that she had been having suicidal or homicidal thoughts earlier in the evening.

On Feb. 25, Broadnax was charged in Monroe County Circuit Court with 1st degree recklessly endangering safety, two counts of felony bail jumping, receiving stolen property greater than $5,000 or a firearm, failing to comply with officers and driving or operating a vehicle without consent. A $5,000 cash bond was set.