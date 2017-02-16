Woman uses tampon applicator to snort pills in holding cell

While being held at the Monroe County Jail Wednesday for carrying a concealed weapon, a 23-year-old La Crosse woman allegedly used a feminine hygiene product applicator to snort a crushed-up pill.

According to the criminal complaint, Brandi T. McCoy had been at the jail approximately 45 minutes when a deputy observed McCoy on camera crushing what appeared to be a pill, and then sniffing the powder substance through a tampon applicator.

McCoy reportedly tried to hide the applicator behind her back when the deputy questioned her about it. According to the criminal complaint, the officer later heard McCoy say “I didn’t know there were cameras in here”, referencing the holding cell.

McCoy was arrested earlier after a state trooper located a 9mm handgun and two loaded magazines in a bag near the passenger’s seat, which she said was hers, during a traffic stop on I-90 early Wednesday morning. She reportedly told the arresting officer that she had her concealed carry permit, however records indicated she did not.

McCoy was charged with delivering illegal articles to an inmate and carrying a concealed weapon. She was released on a $5,000 signature bond and is scheduled to appear in court March 6.