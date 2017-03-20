Women now have their own place to get Fit4Life
Mon, 03/20/2017 - 1:43pm admin1
Women in Sparta who are ready to get moving and live a healthier lifestyle have a new opportunity to do so, and support a locally-owned business at the same time.
Women in Sparta who are ready to get moving and live a healthier lifestyle have a new opportunity to do so, and support a locally-owned business at the same time.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com