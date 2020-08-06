Work has started on replacing THS gym floor

Employees of a New London company have started work on laying a new floor at Tomah High School.

Stalker Sports Floor was awarded the bid for the work earlier this year by the Tomah School Board for the project at a cost of $185,000. At that meeting the board also approved a $15,000 contingency for the project.

The company has done work for the district in the past, including sanding and sealing the current gym floor in the high school four times.

The surface is the original floor for the high school and has held up well over the decades. It was home to an estimated 50,000 plus gym classes over the years along with countless athletic events, musical concerts and graduations. The original floor was removed board by board and the public had the opportunity to purchase boards.

When Steve Stalker, the company owner, presented the bid to the school board earlier this year he compared the original surface similar to playing on cement versus the new surface. Work started sooner than planned due to the early exit of students because of COVID-19.

Completion is expected by early August to be ready for the start of Tomah volleyball practice. But the status of the pandemic will determine the start of any sport activities later this summer. A final floor design for the school mascot logo will come before the board before approval.

There are also plans to replace the bleachers in the THS gym or at the very least an upgrade to meet American Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance and additional fan safety. There is money built into the district budget for the gym floor and bleacher replacement or upgrade.