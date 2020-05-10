Workshop seeks public input for Tomah parks

One of the key factors that determines the quality of life in any community is its park system.

Tomah Parks and Recreation director Joe Protz is fully aware of the accuracy of that observation. That's why Protz is hosting a workshop Tuesday, Oct. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rec Building at Recreation Park, 1625 Butts Ave.

"We are holding a workshop that is intended to get community stakeholders involved early to get ideas on the table to help plan for the future of the Tomah park and recreation system," Protz said.

The Tomah Parks and Recreation Department is in the process of completing a Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (CORP). This plan anticipates the future needs and potential expansion of the park and recreation facilities within Tomah.

Tomah's park system consists of Buckley Park (with Tomah Aquatic Center), Butts Park (with planned inclusive equipment for handicap access in the future), Fireman's Park (with the skate park), Gillett Park with the Little Red School House), North Glendale Avenue Ball Park (Bud's Ball Park), Gruman Park, Memorial Park, Veteran's Park, Waterman Park and Winnebago Park (with Winnebago Wonderland.

A very robust park system for any size community. But Protz is seeking input to create a road map to keep improvements on a progressive path. All parks have enclosed or open air shelters (or both). There is access to Lake Tomah from several parks. All have playground equipment.

RSVP Protz if interested in participating to to jprotz@tomahonline.com by Oct. 9th. This is an in-person workshop that will be held in a large indoor space allowing for social distancing and safe exchange of ideas. Lunch will be provided.