Wyatt Bicycles has relocated to Bangor

It’s only been about two months since Wyatt Bicycles moved into the Village of Bangor. Wyatt Bicycles are designed, manufactured and assembled right in Bangor.

Owner Wyatt Hrudka started the business in June of 2011 while he was a student at University of Wisconsin – La Crosse. At the time, Hrudka was working as a bike mechanic for the Green Bike Program, which is a bicycle-recycling program that rents out affordable bikes to students.

“I’ve been a big biker ever since I learned how to ride a bike and worked in bike shops since I was in middle school,” Hrudka said. “I would be walking around campus and I saw a lot of problems with the bikes that students were renting out. I thought there must be a better option.”

He decided to design a single-speed bike with his original target market being college students. He reached out to a few manufacturers in China, sent out his drawing and asked for a few samples.

After he chose a vendor, he started selling the bikes for $350. Hrudka had to order a minimum of 150 bikes so he rented out a 200 square foot storage unit in La Crosse and started fine-tuning the bikes.

“My first sale was through my website to a guy in Louisiana. I was able to get into a local bike shop in La Crosse and the bike shop I used to work for in my hometown started selling my bikes,” he said.

Hrudka partnered with a company called Fab.com, a flash sales website. The company brings in new products, discounts them and sends out the ad to all of its users.

“My bikes were listed on there and I sold 93 bikes in three days,” he said. “So I learned people wanted my bikes I just had to get out there.”

He made enough money to order more bikes and he began to gain popularity in the biking community. As the business grew he began selling the bikes at full price and his bikes were even featured on The Price is Right.

Hrudka began designing fat bikes, which became very trendy in the Midwest. “I have a lot of customers that will use them for hunting and take all of their gear out and ride right past deer because the deer don’t even realize what it is,” he said.

It wasn’t until about two years ago that Hrudka made the decision to begin manufacturing the bikes in house.

“Ultimately when I started the business I wanted to get to that point, I just didn’t have the resources or the funding to do that. As the business grew and the brand grew, I was able to do more and make different connections with people that had access to manufacturing,” he said. “When my designs were starting to get sold to other companies, that’s when I decided to do it. I wasn’t happy waking up everyday knowing I had a brand that was starting to become more of a marketing company versus an actual manufacturer.”

Hrudka invested in equipment and began to learn the manufacturing process. He said it was tough at first but eventually things began to fall into place.

Wyatt Bicycles was previously located in La Crosse at the Coulee Region Business Center for just over six years until Chad Wehrs became a business partner and purchased the current building from Althoff Sales and Services.

Wehrs, who owns Wehrs Machine & Racing Products, had purchased a Wyatt bike from Bikes Limited in La Crosse. Wehrs emailed Hrudka offering to make him bicycle parts.

“I always had that in the back of my head and when I did start manufacturing I had a welder that just wasn’t very consistent,” Hrudka said, adding he reached out to Wehrs for some direction. “He introduced me to his welder and he was very good and I asked him if he wanted to work for me.”

Jesse Bjorkman began welding for Wyatt Bicycles and stayed on at Wehrs as well. Hrudka said, “That’s what really helped my business was making that connection. Without Jesse welding, I don’t know what I’d be doing.”

Wehrs offered a partnership to Hrudka, a bigger building with more room to grow, lower rent and closer proximity to the machine shop.

“Now they’re able to machine all of my parts, using all of their American-made tubing suppliers, and they’re able to help me notch all of the frames,” he said. “It is a great partnership.”

“We actually are making our bikes here. We’re on the verge of starting to make a lot of bikes,” Hrudka said. “We have three sizes per bike model and we’re making multiple bikes at a time. We want to become that American bicycle production manufacturer.”

Wyatt Bicycles recently did a project for Kwik Trip Corporation, which implemented a bike share program. Kwik Trip had a fleet of bikes and bike racks made for its Crosse campus.

The employees swipe their badges to rent a bike and Human Resources is able to track employees using bikes that are then rewarded towards their health benefits.

“I was competing with Trek on that bid and Kwik Trip decided to go with us because we’re local and I’m super thankful for that,” Hrudka said. “It’s opened up some opportunities for a couple other bike share programs.”

Wyatt Bicycles is currently working with a few different municipalities to create bike share programs in their communities.

Hrudka’s partnership with Wehrs helps him keep up with things going with manufacturing so he can focus on building the brand, designing new products and marketing.

Right now, Wyatt Bicycles is sold directly to the customer through its website at wyattbikes.com. Customers can choose between a hardtail mountain bike and an all-season fat bike, choosing custom colrs. Hrudka hopes they will soon be able to offer a beach bike cruiser.

Wyatt Bicycles is focusing on growing throughout the Midwest and would eventually like to expand internationally. Now that Hrudka has been able to cut manufacturing costs, he wants to get Wyatt bikes back into bike shops.