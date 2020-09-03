Wyeville Book Exchange encourages youth reading

One good thing about a good book.

They are worth sharing with others to read. Students at Wyeville elementary school participated in a Book Exchange over two days, Feb. 19-20 during the school lunch recess. First grade teacher Cassidee Crain proposed the idea to the Wyeville student council and it grew from there.

The motivation was simple, according to Crain, to help students fall in love with reading at young age.

"This was a great opportunity for students to trade in some books that they have already read and pick out some “new” books that interest them," Crain wrote in a note sent home to parents outlining the idea.

On Tuesday, Feb. 18, students were asked to bring in no more than five gently used books. The number of books they provided for the exchange was recorded.

A ticket with the number of books that student can exchange was created and handed out on exchange day so the student received the correct number books 'new' to them.

Students who provided picture books exchanged for picture books. Those who brought chapter books swapped for chapter books.

Coloring books, activity books, sticker books, and board books were not accepted. The focus was gently used books to exchange. Students were given a few weeks to look over their personal book prior to choosing which books they were comfortable to swap with classmates.

The exchange was in the Wyeville library on Feb. 19 for K-2 students and Feb. 20 for third through fifth grade students during their lunch recess.