Area fisherees set for Feb. 9 and Feb. 16

One of the silver linings about a polar vortex.

Its conditions help make sure ice conditions are ideal for ice fishing. That's good news for organizers of the Tomah-Warrens Sportsman's Alliance Fisheree on Lake Tomah and the Eagles Nest Community Service Fisheree, hosted by Eagle's Nest Resort, N11770 County Rd. H, Camp Douglas.

The Tomah-Warrens event is Saturday, Feb. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Prizes listed include a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 Sport (AR15) style, Browning A Bolt 30/06 (wood stock), Remington 783 bolt action w/scope .270 caliber (walnut stock), Ruger SR9 auto, Smith & Wesson M&P shield 2.0, Shappell Bay Runner two person ice shanty, Millenium 200 ladder stand, Mr. Heater Big Buddy.

Gun raffles are also scheduled on the ice along with a big fish contest.

There will be food and beverages available on the ice.

The Eagles Nest Community Service Fisheree is Saturday, Feb. 16, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cash and raffle prizes include a Vexilar electronic fish finder, Shappell Bay ice house, Big Buddy heater, an ice sled and cash prizes.

Food will be served and bucket raffles will be held for children. The raffle drawing is at 3:30 p.m. There is also a meat raffle and big fish contest.