Bangor football team tackles New Lisbon
Fri, 09/08/2017 - 9:58pm admin
Bangor pitched its third straight shutout Friday night, rolling to a 57-0 victory over New Lisbon in Scenic Bluffs Conference football action at Bangor High School.
