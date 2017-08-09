Saturday, September 9, 2017
Bangor football team tackles New Lisbon

Fri, 09/08/2017 - 9:58pm

Bangor pitched its third straight shutout Friday night, rolling to a 57-0 victory over New Lisbon in Scenic Bluffs Conference football action at Bangor High School.

