Thursday, January 12, 2017
Brookwood’s Lydia Madrigal (23) races De Soto’s Julia Wopat (left) to the basket as the Falcons swarm to their front court after a quick change of possession in the first half of Monday’s nonconference girls basketball game at Brookwood High School. Madrigal scored a dozen points, including six in the pivotal second half, as the Lady Falcon cagers held the visiting Pirates to just 12 points over the final 18 minutes of play on their way to a 47-37 victory over De Soto. Photo by Nate Beier.

BIG D

Thu, 01/12/2017 - 7:28am admin

The Lady Falcons used stellar defense in the second half to break a first-half deadlock and cruise to a 47-37 victory over De Soto in nonconference girls basketball action at Brookwood High School

