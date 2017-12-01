BIG D
Thu, 01/12/2017 - 7:28am admin
The Lady Falcons used stellar defense in the second half to break a first-half deadlock and cruise to a 47-37 victory over De Soto in nonconference girls basketball action at Brookwood High School
