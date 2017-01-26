Brookwood girls capture seventh straight victory
Thu, 01/26/2017 - 8:25am admin
The Lady Falcon cagers extended their winning streak to seven games Monday night with a 55-42 nonconference victory over Onalaska Luther at Brookwood High School.
