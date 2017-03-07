Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Home / Sports / BUTCH IS BACK
Former Badger basketball standout Brian Butch was in Sparta last week hosting a boys basketball camp. Above - Butch puts a little defensive pressure on Spartan senior Wes Yahnke (left). Herald photos by Logan Myhre.

BUTCH IS BACK

Mon, 07/03/2017 - 9:39am admin

Former NBA player and Wisconsin Badger Brian Butch returned to Sparta High School on Friday to run a boys basketball camp, largely similar to the girls camp he conducted on Monday - with only a few

Full text available to online subscribers only. To purchase an online subscription, please click here. If you are an online subscriber, please click here to login.

Evans Print & Media Group

1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252

Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here