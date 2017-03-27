Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Home / Sports / Cardinal track teams off to solid start
The Bangor track and field team got its 2017 season off to a solid start last week at a pair of indoor invitational meets. Above - Bangor junior Ariana Hundt attempts to clear the high jump bar at the Cashton Invite. Photo by Delaney Schaller.

Cardinal track teams off to solid start

Mon, 03/27/2017 - 10:35am admin

The Bangor track and field teams opened their 2017 campaign in style last week, turning in solid performances in a pair of indoor invitationals.

Full text available to online subscribers only. To purchase an online subscription, please click here. If you are an online subscriber, please click here to login.

Evans Print & Media Group

1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252

Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here