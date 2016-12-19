IN THE CARDS

Bangor doubled up on Brookwood in the first half and poured in 40 second-half points Thursday, upending the Lady Falcons 70-49 in Scenic Bluffs Conference girls basketball action at Bangor High School.

With the victory, the top-ranked Lady Cardinals moved into first place in the SBC standings with the only perfect record in league play.

Bangor opened the battle of the only remaining SBC unbeaten with an 11-2 run, before a pair of Allyson Nelson free throws cut the deficit to 11-4 with 10:39 left in the first half.

The Lady Cardinals continued to pull away however, taking a 30-15 lead into the locker room at the half.

Brookwood made several strong runs in the second half, but Bangor proved to be too much, as the Lady Cardinals cagers outscored the Falcons 40-34 over the final 18 minutes of play to pull away for their fifth win of the season.

Junior Emma Wittmershaus – who recently made a verbal commitment to play collegiate basketball at Division 1 University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee - finished with 18 points to lead Bangor on the offensive end of the hard wood, while teammate Ariana Hundt chipped in 15 points.

Alea Fortier added an 11-point effort for the Lady Cardinals, followed by Elizabeth Nicolai with seven, Courtney Oesterle with six, Haylee Leonard with five and Jaclynn Freit and Ashlie Lockington with four points apiece.

Nelson knocked down 18 points to fuel the Lady Falcons, while Ellen Marriott finished with nine points.

Claudia Alcanter added an eight-point effort for Brookwood, followed by Amy Berg and Angel Brueggen with six points each and Line Lemarchand with two tallies.

The win was the fifth straight to start the 2016-17 season for Bangor, which improved to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in Scenic Bluffs Conference action.

Brookwood fell to 3-1 in league play and 4-1 with the loss.

The Lady Cardinals are back in action Tuesday, when they host Blair-Taylor in a 7:30 p.m. nonconference contest at Bangor High School, while the Lady Falcons host Viroqua tonight (Monday) in a 7:30 p.m. nonconference contest at Brookwood High School.

Cashton 47, Hillsboro 42

In one other area Scenic Bluffs Conference match-up Thursday, Cashton rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit to score a 47-42 come-from-behind victory at Hillsboro.

The host Tigers jumped out to an early lead, forging a 28-20 lead over the opening 18 minutes of play.

The Lady Eagles came storming back in the second half, however, using a stellar defensive effort to outscore Hillsboro 27-14 and complete the comeback win.

Lexy Schroeder finished with a 14-point performance to lead Cashton on offense, while teammates Emily Schaldach and Olivia Pieper contributed 11 points apiece.

Taylor Costello added six points for the Lady Eagle cagers, followed by Avrie Butzler and Abby Wendland with two points each and Bre Huntzicker with one tally.

Cashton improved to 3-1 in Scenic Bluffs play and 4-2 overall with the win, while Hillsboro fell to 2-2 in league action and 5-2 overall.

The Lady Eagle cagers are back in action Thursday, when they travel to Melrose-Mindoro to take on the Mustangs in a 7:30 p.m. nonconference contest.