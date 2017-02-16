Thursday, February 16, 2017
Home / Sports / Cards capture another big win
Bangor’s Hunter Ellenburg (2) makes contact with Onalaska Luther’s Ben Kennedy (right) as Knight teammate Bennett Loersch (43) looks on during Monday’s nonconference boys basketball game at Bangor. The Cards outlasted Luther 94-82. Photo by Rachel Fries.

Cards capture another big win

Thu, 02/16/2017 - 8:46am admin

It seems that nobody can stop the red-hot Bangor boys basketball team, as they picked up another big win with a 94-82 victory over Onalaska Luther in nonconference play Monday night.

Full text available to online subscribers only. To purchase an online subscription, please click here. If you are an online subscriber, please click here to login.

Evans Print & Media Group

1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252

Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here