Cards capture another big win
Thu, 02/16/2017 - 8:46am admin
It seems that nobody can stop the red-hot Bangor boys basketball team, as they picked up another big win with a 94-82 victory over Onalaska Luther in nonconference play Monday night.
It seems that nobody can stop the red-hot Bangor boys basketball team, as they picked up another big win with a 94-82 victory over Onalaska Luther in nonconference play Monday night.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com