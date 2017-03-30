Cashton boy thinclads ninth at Neillsville
Thu, 03/30/2017 - 8:36am admin
A trio of Eagle relay teams ran to top-six finishes, leading the Cashton boys track and field team to a ninth-place finish at the Marshfield Boys Invitational Tuesday.
