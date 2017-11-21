Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Home / Sports / CHAMPS
Bangor head coach Rick Muellenberg is all smiles as he shows the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 7 Football Championship Trophy to his team after Bangor’s 37-14 victory over Black Hawk at Camp Randall Stadium Thursday afternoon. Herald photo by J.P. Schaller.

CHAMPS

Tue, 11/21/2017 - 8:02am admin

Touchdowns on three straight scoring drives to start the second half lifted Bangor to its second Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 7 State Football Championship in three seaso

Full text available to online subscribers only. To purchase an online subscription, please click here. If you are an online subscriber, please click here to login.

Evans Print & Media Group

1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252

Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here