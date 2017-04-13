Eagles, Cards earn SBC softball wins
Thu, 04/13/2017 - 8:32am admin
Cashton and Bangor posted convincing wins in Scenic Bluffs Conference softball action Monday night, while Brookwood suffered a lopsided loss at home.
