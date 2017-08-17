Eagles open with Ridge and Valley powerhouse
Thu, 08/17/2017 - 7:49am admin
The Cashton Eagles will have the chance Friday to take down the Ithaca Bulldogs, who have been undefeated in the regular season over the past three years.
The Cashton Eagles will have the chance Friday to take down the Ithaca Bulldogs, who have been undefeated in the regular season over the past three years.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com