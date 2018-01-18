Eagles soar past Wildcats
Thu, 01/18/2018 - 8:47am admin
A 32-point performance from sophomore Kristt Hilden and a stellar effort on the defensive end of the hardwood propelled Cashton to its second win in three games Tuesday night.
