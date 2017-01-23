Monday, January 23, 2017
Home / Sports / FALCON FIRST
Brookwood defeated New Lisbon last week to clinch at least a share of the school’s first-ever Scenic Bluffs Conference wrestling title. Front row, from left - James Gjefle, Robert Cale, Colton Brueggeman, Jaden Havlik, Joey Perrigo and Bret Thorson. Back row, from left - Head coach Chad Ottum, coach Mike Gjefle, Savannah Berr, Sam Stoikes, Avery Arndt, Trey Kaiser, Ben DeWitt, Nolan Rogalla, Dylan DeWitt, Cameron Zimmerman, Garret Atteln, James Barlow and coach Chad Powell.

FALCON FIRST

Mon, 01/23/2017 - 10:29am admin

Four key pins and a win fueled the Falcon grapplers on their home mat Thursday night, as Brookwood thumped New Lisbon 57-24 to capture at least a share of its first-ever Scenic Bluff Conference wre

Full text available to online subscribers only. To purchase an online subscription, please click here. If you are an online subscriber, please click here to login.

Evans Print & Media Group

1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252

Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here