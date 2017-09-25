November 29, 1971—September 17, 2017

CASHTON - Gary P. Osuski, 45, of Cashton, passed away Sunday, September 17, 2017.

He was born November 29, 1971, to Richard and Joyce (Pickering) Osuski.

Following graduation from high school in Cashton, Gary worked at Hansen’s IGA and eventually became the store manager. On August 26, 1995, he was united in marriage to Denise Schwarze. Gary’s next career choice led him to the Ocean Spray Plant in Tomah, WI. He oversaw maintenance on the processing equipment which appealed to his curious nature of mechanics. He enjoyed the problem solving of these custom machines. He was unable to retire from this trade due to health reasons, but always continued to tinker in his garage. Gary would always greet you with a smile and genuine laugh. He will be missed.

He is survived by his wife, Denise; his son, Ryan of Eagan, MN; his parents, Richard and Joyce of Cashton; one sister, Paula (Carmen) Dunnum and their children, Paige and Brady; mother and father in-law, Richard and Shirley Schwarze; and sisters-in-law, Dana (Todd) Jaquish and her children, Krista and Kade, Diane Bergen and her children, Jennifer, David, Steven, Lisa, Eric and Karis; along with many other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 30, 2017, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton. Burial will be at a later date in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cashton.

The Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton is assisting the family with arrangements.

