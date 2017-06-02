Icing on the cake for Brookwood grapplers
Mon, 02/06/2017 - 10:33am admin
Brookwood added to an already stellar season Saturday by capturing the team title at the Scenic Ridge and Rivers Conference Wrestling Tournament at River Ridge High School.
