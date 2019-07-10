Lady Cards cruise past Cashton

In a Scenic Bluffs shocker at Bangor High School Thursday night, the Lady Cardinal spikers upended conference rival Cashton in straight sets.

In one other area SCB volleyball match Thursday, Brookwood suffered a 3-1 loss to Necedah.

Bangor 3, Cashton 0

Bangor got off to a strong start and never looked back on its way to a big upset of the Lady Eagles.

The Lady Cards scored the first five points in the opening set of the best-of-five SBC match and cruised to a 25-15 win to forge a 1-0 lead.

The second set was a mirror image of the first, as Bangor again jumped in front 5-0 and extended its lead to 2-0 with another 25-15 defeat of Cashton.

The Lady Cardinals kept the momentum into the third set, forging a 23-12 lead over Cashton, before the Lady Eagles rallied to close the gap to 23-19.

Bangor righted the ship in time, however, trading points down the stretch to escape with a 25-20 win and a 3-0 sweep.

Senior Karsen Kershner had a big night at the net for the Lady Cardinal spikers, putting down a match-high 18 kills to lead Bangor’s offensive attack.

Teammate McKenna Riley set the table for the Lady Cards with 17 assists, while libero Megan Miedema led the defensive effort with a dozen digs and Taylor Jacobson finished with six serving aces.

Adelynn Hyatt fueled the Cashton offense with a team-high seven kills, while Braylee Hyatt recorded seven assists and Ella Brueggen finished with four service aces for the Lady Eagles.

Necedah 3, Brookwood 1

The Lady Falcons couldn’t hold an early lead in a 3-1 league loss to Necedah at Brookwood High School.

Brookwood started strong, outlasting Necedah 28-26 in the first set of the best-of-three conference contest.

Necedah battled back in the second set, using a lopsided 25-8 victory to even the match at 1-1.

The Cardinals continued on the comeback trail in the third set, defeating the Lady Falcon spikers 25-11 to open up a 2-1 lead.

Brookwood played better in the fourth-and-decisive set, but Necedah was able to seal the match with a 25-21 victory.

All three teams will be back in action Tuesday night at a trio of SBC double duals.

Bangor will host Hillsboro, Necedah and New Lisbon in a 5 p.m. double dual at Bangor High School, while Cashton will host Brookwood, Royall and Wonewoc-Center in a 5 p.m. double dual at Cashton High School.