Wednesday, October 9, 2019
From left - Lady Cardinals Taylor Jacobson, McKenna Riley and Karsen Kershner celebrate after capturing the first set of Thursday’s Scenic Bluffs Conference volleyball match at Bangor High School. Bangor went on to win the next two sets to sweep the Lady Eagle spikers in three sets. Herald photo by J.P. Schaller.

Lady Cards cruise past Cashton

Mon, 10/07/2019 - 10:08am admin1
Bangor sweeps, Brookwood falls 3-1 in SBC volleyball action
By: 
John Paul Schaller, Herald Sports Editor

In a Scenic Bluffs shocker at Bangor High School Thursday night, the Lady Cardinal spikers upended conference rival Cashton in straight sets.

In one other area SCB volleyball match Thursday, Brookwood suffered a 3-1 loss to Necedah.

Bangor 3, Cashton 0

Bangor got off to a strong start and never looked back on its way to a big upset of the Lady Eagles.

The Lady Cards scored the first five points in the opening set of the best-of-five SBC match and cruised to a 25-15 win to forge a 1-0 lead.

The second set was a mirror image of the first, as Bangor again jumped in front 5-0 and extended its lead to 2-0 with another 25-15 defeat of Cashton.

The Lady Cardinals kept the momentum into the third set, forging a 23-12 lead over Cashton, before the Lady Eagles rallied to close the gap to 23-19.

Bangor righted the ship in time, however, trading points down the stretch to escape with a 25-20 win and a 3-0 sweep.

Senior Karsen Kershner had a big night at the net for the Lady Cardinal spikers, putting down a match-high 18 kills to lead Bangor’s offensive attack.

Teammate McKenna Riley set the table for the Lady Cards with 17 assists, while libero Megan Miedema led the defensive effort with a dozen digs and Taylor Jacobson finished with six serving aces.

Adelynn Hyatt fueled the Cashton offense with a team-high seven kills, while Braylee Hyatt recorded seven assists and Ella Brueggen finished with four service aces for the Lady Eagles.

Necedah 3, Brookwood 1

The Lady Falcons couldn’t hold an early lead in a 3-1 league loss to Necedah at Brookwood High School.

Brookwood started strong, outlasting Necedah 28-26 in the first set of the best-of-three conference contest.

Necedah battled back in the second set, using a lopsided 25-8 victory to even the match at 1-1.

The Cardinals continued on the comeback trail in the third set, defeating the Lady Falcon spikers 25-11 to open up a 2-1 lead.

Brookwood played better in the fourth-and-decisive set, but Necedah was able to seal the match with a 25-21 victory.

All three teams will be back in action Tuesday night at a trio of SBC double duals.

Bangor will host Hillsboro, Necedah and New Lisbon in a 5 p.m. double dual at Bangor High School, while Cashton will host Brookwood, Royall and Wonewoc-Center in a 5 p.m. double dual at Cashton High School.

