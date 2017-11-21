Lady Timberwolves win second in a row
Tue, 11/21/2017 - 7:56am admin
Tomah used a balanced scoring attack to pick up its second straight win with a 60-38 thumping of Menomonie in its girls basketball home opener Friday night.
