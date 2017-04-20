Nelson captures three firsts, leads Lady Falcon thinclads to title at Kickapoo
Thu, 04/20/2017 - 9:28am admin
The Brookwood High School track and filed team is coming off a pair of solid performances in two invitational meets this week.
