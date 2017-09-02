Nelson scores 1,000th point in victory at Alma Center
Thu, 02/09/2017 - 8:10am admin
Junior Allyson Nelson scored her 1,000th career point Monday night to help Brookwood edge Lincoln 57-55 in nonconference girls basketball action at Alma Center.
