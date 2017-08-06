One bad inning keeps Tomah from state
Thu, 06/08/2017 - 9:07am admin
With nearly 200 innings of baseball played this season, the Tomah High School baseball team had rightly earned a reputation of stinginess on the defensive of the ball.
With nearly 200 innings of baseball played this season, the Tomah High School baseball team had rightly earned a reputation of stinginess on the defensive of the ball.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com