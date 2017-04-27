Red Hot Timberwolves win fourth straight in MVC
Thu, 04/27/2017 - 9:22am admin
Kyle Kroener’s two-run single erased a one-run deficit and lifted the red hot Tomah baseball team to its fourth Mississippi Valley Conference win in a row.
Kyle Kroener’s two-run single erased a one-run deficit and lifted the red hot Tomah baseball team to its fourth Mississippi Valley Conference win in a row.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com