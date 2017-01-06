Relay teams lead Bangor to state track meet

With 10 athletes competing in eight events, the Bangor Cardinals will have a strong presence at this weekend’s Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 3 State Track and Field Championships.

The Cardinal thinclads will be especially well-represented in the relay events, as four Bangor teams have earned a trip to state.

Over the year, Bangor has earned a reputation for its stellar relay teams, and this year is no different.

Lady Cardinals Ashlie Lockington, Claire Reynolds, Ariana Hundt and Allison Everson qualified for state in both the 400 and 800-meter relay, while Lockington, Hundt, Everson and Karsen Kershner advance in the 1,600-meter relay.

On the boys side, Adam Tallman, Colin Buchholz, Connor Zager and Adrien Bouillaud punched their ticket to state in the 1,600-meter relay.

“Usually, what it comes down to is that we have a lot of really good athletes, but not a lot of great athletes,” said Bangor head track coach Kevin Kravik.

“We can take four of five really good athletes and put them in a relay,” he continued. “It’s an opportunity for kids who may not be state-caliber athletes individually, but are state-caliber athletes as a team.”

Bangor’s best shot at state likely comes from the girls 800 and 400-meter relay teams, which enter seeded third and fourth, respectively.

“Realistically, our No. 1 goal is just to get to the stand and medal, but this year the girls have made it a priority to come home with a title,” said Kravik.

And why not? Lockington, Reynolds, Hundt and Everson finished fourth at 400 meters a season ago and set a new school record on their way to a seventh-place finish in the 800-meter relay.

“They really haven’t scratched the surface yet. They’re only ran together healthy two or three times at regionals and sectionals,” Kravik continued. “Their experience (at state) is going to be huge. Being there last year, they know what to do and where to warm up. The girls experience on that track – that’s a big, big difference.”

The Lady Cardinal 1,600-meter relay team earned a seventh seed at state, while the boys 1,600-meter earned the 10th seed.

Bangor also looks poised to do some damage in the individual events as well, especially with Lockington, the defending state champ in the triple jump, returning to state for a second straight season.

“She’s going to do well – she’s that kind of competitor,” said Kravik. “I just don’t want her to put any undue pressure on herself. I just want her to relax and do what she can do.’

Kravik also expects Tallman, who is seeded third in the triple jump, to fare well on the boys side, along with Garrett Krueger, who is seeded second in the discus and 13th in the shot put.

“Adam had a career day at sectionals – I hope he can back that up. He’s gotten stronger and faster and it’s all coming together,” said Kravik. “If Garrett throws like he’s been throwing in practice, he should finish top two or three at the worst in discus.”

For more on the Cardinal thinclads at state, check out a preview of all area athletes and teams competing this weekend on Page 2B.