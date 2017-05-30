Scenic Bluffs heavyweights meet in softball sectional

Cashton and Bangor will meet tonight (Tuesday) in Round 3 of the softball battle between the Scenic Bluffs Conference heavyweights.

There will be more on the line in the third match-up between the Cashton Lady Eagles and the Bangor Lady Cardinals, however, as the co-conference champions will be playing for a trip to the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 5 sectional finals.

Cashton and Bangor have been on a collision course since the softball post-season got underway May 23.

The Lady Eagles knocked off top-seeded De Soto 4-1 in a regional final at Stoddard, while the Lady Cards moved on after a 4-1 defeat of third-seeded Ithaca at Bangor High School.

The Friday night wins led to Division 5 regional titles for both teams.

Cashton 4, De Soto 1

A three-run rally in the fifth inning proved to be the difference for the Lady Eagles, who are ranked 10th in the latest Division 5 poll.

The Pirates opened up a narrow 1-0 lead with a solo run in the first, but Cashton rallied to score three in the top of the fifth and another in the sixth to open up a 4-1 advantage over the third-ranked De Soto.

Cashton pitcher Taylor Flock held the Pirates in check down the stretch to pick up the win for the Lady Eagles.

Flock finished with a double to lead Cashton at the plate, while Haylee Connelly drove in two runs.

Bangor 4, Ithaca 1

Junior Emma Wittmershaus recorded 11 strikeouts to lead the Lady Cards to a regional title with a 4-1 victory over Ithaca.

Bangor jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a RBI single by Mikaela Jepson and a run-scoring double off the bat of Trisha Jones.

The Lady Cardinals tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the second thanks to a two-run single by Jaclynn Freit, extending its advantage to 4-0.

Ithaca’s only run in the game came in the top of the sixth.

Bangor defeated Cashton 2-1 in eight innings the first time the two teams met in Cashton this season, but Cashton used a 5-1 victory over Bangor in the SBC finale to force a two-way tie atop the final league standings.

The Lady Cardinals will host tonight’s (Tuesday) Division 5 sectional semifinal against Cashton at 5 p.m. at Bangor High School.