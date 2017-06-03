SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS

A big run early in the second half was enough to lift Bangor to a 63-49 victory over Shullsburg in a Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 5 sectional semifinal at Richland Center Saturday afternoon.

The win earned the Lady Cardinals a berth in the Division 5 state tournament – their first since Bangor won the Division 4 title in 1997.

“I don’t know if I’m back to reality yet,” said Bangor head coach merlin Jones in a telephone interview this (Monday) morning.

“I can’t describe it. I’ve had seven great years and we’ve been to two sectional finals,” he continued. “I wish every kid could have this experience, I‘ll tell you that.”

The battle was back-and-forth early on, as the fourth-ranked Cardinals and the seventh-ranked Miners traded baskets for most of the first half.

Shullsburg knocked down a three-pointer with just over four minutes remaining in the first half, but Bangor responded with an 8-1 run, thanks to a three-pointer by Emma Wittmershaus with 2:46 left on the clock and another by Jaclynn Freit with six ticks remaining to give Bangor a 28-23 lead at the break.

The Miners regained the momentum early in the second half with back-to-back three-pointers to cut the deficit to 30-29 in the first two minutes of the frame.

Bangor answered with another big run, however, outscoring Shullsburg 14-0 in a six-minute stretch to open up a 44-29 lead at the 10-minute mark.

The Miners never recovered, as Bangor held on for the win and the state tourney berth.

“At halftime, we thought we were getting the open looks we wanted, but we felt our patience wasn’t there,” offered Jones.

“We wanted to get great looks (at the basket), not just good looks,” he continued. “Our passing was more crisp and we made their defense work a lot more in the second half.”

Wittmershaus, Bangor’s leading scorer and rebounder, picked up her third foul with just over four minutes left in the first half, forcing Jones to make a defensive switch by having Freit cover 6’1” forward Brianna Leahy – Shullsburg’s leading scorer with just over 18 points per game.

“Defensively, the adjustments just naturally happened. Emma getting her third foul had us a little concerned, so we had to take her off their big girl (Leahy),” said Jones. “Jackie (Freit) did an outstanding job guarding their big girl.”

Wittmershaus sank four three-pointers on her way to a game-high 27 points for Bangor, while Freit knocked down a trip of threes to finish with 13 points.

Ariana Hundt added a seven-point effort for the Lady Cardinals, followed by Alea Fortier with six, Ashlie Lockington with five, Elizabeth Nicolai with three and Mikaela Jepson with two.

Hattie Rennert led Shullsburg with a dozen points, while Leahy and McKailah Strang finished with 11 points apiece for the Miners.

Bangor advanced to the title game with a 56-45 victory over a scrappy Hillsboro team Thursday night.

The Lady Cardinals used a 10-0 run early in the second half to create some separation and held off a late Tiger run in the semifinal match-up at West Salem High School.

It was a back-and-forth battle between the Scenic Bluffs Conference rivals in the first half.

Hillsboro held an early lead, but Bangor rallied with a 9-0 run to open up a 20-13 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the first half, before opening up a 24-18 advantage at the break.

Hillsboro came out hot in the second half, using a 6-0 run in the opening two minutes to tie the score at 24-24.

The teams traded baskets to force a 26-26 tie with 15:29 left on the clock, before Bangor created some separation with a 10-0 run to take a 36-26 lead with just over 13 minutes remaining.

The Lady Cardinal pushed the lead to 53-36 with just under four minutes left and held on down the stretch to pick up the win.

Wittmershaus scored 16 points to lead the Lady Cards on offense, while Fortier finished with a dozen.

Hundt added a nine-point effort for Bangor, followed by Kaylee Leonard with six, Freit with five, Nicolai with four and Lockington and Courtney Oesterle with a pair apiece.

Bangor will open its state tournament run Friday morning, when they take on Loyal (23-4) in a 10:45 a.m. Division 5 semifinal match-up at The Resch Center in Green Bay.

A win puts the Lady Cardinals in the state championship game against the winner of a 9:05 semifinal between top-ranked Clayton (27-0) and ninth-ranked Milwaukee Academy of Science (22-4).