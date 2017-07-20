Sparta’s Knoll lands head baseball job at WTC
Thu, 07/20/2017 - 8:48am admin
It’s always been a dream of Josh Knoll’s to coach baseball, so landing his first coaching job at his alma mater at the age of 25 has got to be the icing on the cake.
It’s always been a dream of Josh Knoll’s to coach baseball, so landing his first coaching job at his alma mater at the age of 25 has got to be the icing on the cake.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com