Sparta boys track team second at Knight Invite
Thu, 04/20/2017 - 9:30am admin
The Sparta High School boys track and field team turned it up a notch this week with a second-place finish at Tuesday’s Onalaska Luther Knight Invite.
The Sparta High School boys track and field team turned it up a notch this week with a second-place finish at Tuesday’s Onalaska Luther Knight Invite.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com