Thursday, July 20, 2017
Umpire Clarence Justin and Tomah teammates Sam Shamhart (left) and Zoey Ludeking (right) look on, as Stix third baseman Emma Van Teese (middle) is late in making the tag on Sparta’s Madasen Lund during last week’s summer league softball doubleheader at Sparta Memorial Park. The Lady Spartan nine came away with a sweep in the home twinbill, edging Tomah 7-3 in the opener, before rolling to a 16-0 victory in the nightcap. Herald photo by J.P. Schaller.

Sparta fastpitch team sweeps Lady Timberwolves

Thu, 07/20/2017 - 8:46am admin

Sparta put together 17 hits in two games to capture a doubleheader sweep of cross-county rival Tomah in summer league softball action at Sparta Memorial Park last week.

