Sparta girls suffer second straight hoops loss
Tue, 11/21/2017 - 7:59am admin
Sparta struggled to take care of the basketball Thursday night in a 60-39 loss at the hands of West Salem in home opener for the Lady Spartans at Alton Ask Gymnasium.
Sparta struggled to take care of the basketball Thursday night in a 60-39 loss at the hands of West Salem in home opener for the Lady Spartans at Alton Ask Gymnasium.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com