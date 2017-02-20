Spartan grapplers send four to state

Four state tourney veterans – including two returning champions - will be back in Madison later this week representing Sparta at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 1 Individual State Wrestling Championships.

Sophomore Jon Bailey and junior Hayden Krein won individual titles at Saturday’s Tomah sectional to advance to state, while junior Brett Von Ruden and senior Jaden Winchel kept their seasons alive with runner-up finishes.

Krein, the defending state champ at 152 pounds, recorded three straight pins to advance to state for the third time.

He pinned Harrison Schreiber of Madison West in 1:33 in the 160-pound quarterfinals, advanced to the finals after pinning Reedsburg’s Brady Fry in 1:07 and won the championship when he pinned Holmen’s Kalyn Jahn in 1:57.

Bailey, who finished fourth at state at 106 pounds last season, used a pin and a technical fall to capture the sectional title at 113 pounds Saturday.

He opened by pinning Middleton’s Quechol Ramirez in just 28 seconds and followed with a 15-0 technical fall over Rylee Rensberry of Holmen to advance to the finals, where he blanked Sauk Prairie’s Dylan Herbrand 7-0 to win the title.

Winchel, who finished 51-0 to win the Division 2 state title at 132-pounds as a sophomore, took second at 145 pounds to earn his fourth state trip.

Third-period pins of Middleton’s Damian Benitez in the quarterfinals and Reedsburg’s Bryce Bierman in the semis put Winchel in the finals against La Crosse Central’s Jaden Van Maanen.

Van Maanen got the upper hand in the title bout, outlasting Winchel 18-6, but the Sparta senior bounced back in the second-place match with a 9-1 major decision over Waunakee’s Ben Statz.

Von Ruden, who qualified for state as a freshman and sophomore, opened his sectional run with a 9-0 major decision over Madison La Follette’s Jacob Hendrix in the 152-pound quarterfinals.

Von Ruden suffered a 6-4 overtime loss to Waunakee’s Nate Lorenz in the semifinals, but he bounced back with a 6-5 victory over Casey Curran of Tomah and a 3-1 overtime defeat of Sauk Prairie’s Bryant Schaaf to earn second place.

Sparta’s Kyle Erickson came up shy of a state berth with a fourth-place finish at sectionals.

Erickson opened with a third-period pin of Sauk Prairie’s Kyle Johnson to move onto the semifinal round at 132 pounds, before falling 12-1 to Holmen’s Tanner Schultz and 8-4 to Central’s Jacob Obert.

Spartan grapplers Blake Brooks, Davis Hayes and Matt Fahning competed at Saturday’s sectional in Tomah as well, but were eliminated after suffering first-round losses.

Krein, Bailey, Winchel and Von Ruden are all set to kick off their state tournament runs in Thursday’s Division 1 preliminary round, which will get underway at 3 p.m. at the Kohn Center in Madison.

Krein (32-1) will open the state tournament against Kenosha Bradford-Reuther senior Jake Deates (35-3), while Bailey (35-5) drew Kenosha Bradford-Reuther freshman Cole Ramos in his preliminary bout.

Winchel (38-3) faces Germantown senior Waymon McNeal (43-2) in the first round, while Von Ruden (29-12) is up against Waukesha West senior Shane Getz (38-1).