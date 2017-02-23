Spartans edge Luther in overtime thriller
Thu, 02/23/2017 - 8:14am admin
Sparta held off a furious second-half rally to finish off a thrilling 62-59 overtime victory over Onalaska Luther at Alton Ask Gymnasium Monday night.
Sparta held off a furious second-half rally to finish off a thrilling 62-59 overtime victory over Onalaska Luther at Alton Ask Gymnasium Monday night.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com