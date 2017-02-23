Friday, February 24, 2017
Home / Sports / Spartans edge Luther in overtime thriller
Sparta senior Sirrus Bier (left) and Luther’s Carter Hagedorn (right) battle for a loose ball during the first half ot Monday’s nonconference boys basketball game at Alton Ask Gymnasium. Photo by J.P. Schaller.

Spartans edge Luther in overtime thriller

Thu, 02/23/2017 - 8:14am admin

Sparta held off a furious second-half rally to finish off a thrilling 62-59 overtime victory over Onalaska Luther at Alton Ask Gymnasium Monday night.

Full text available to online subscribers only. To purchase an online subscription, please click here. If you are an online subscriber, please click here to login.

Evans Print & Media Group

1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252

Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here