Spartans slam Blugolds in MVC wrestling opener
Mon, 12/19/2016 - 11:21am admin
Sparta won a dozen matches – including 11 in a row – to pound Aquinas 67-6 in Mississippi Valley Conference wrestling action at La Crosse Thursday night.
