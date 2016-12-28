Friday, December 30, 2016
Home / Sports / SPARTANS STOMP ON RANGERS
Sparta junior Mathias Krein (top) works over La Crosse Logan’s Fletcher Shafer in the 160-pound bout during Thursday’s Mississippi Valley Conference wrestling match at Sparta’s Alton Ask Gymnasium. Krein recorded a pin over Shafer in the third period to help the Spartan grapplers roll to a 63-9 dual match victory over the Rangers. Photo by J.P. Schaller.

SPARTANS STOMP ON RANGERS

Wed, 12/28/2016 - 8:50am admin
Wrestlers record seven pins, 12 wins in 63-9 victory over Logan
By: 
JOHN PAUL SCHALLER Sports Editor

Sparta recorded seven pins and won 12 of 14 bouts  to blast La Crosse Logan 63-9 in Mississippi Valley Conference wrestling action at Alton Ask Gymnasium last week.

Logan took a brief lead early in Thursday’s MVC battle, when Ranger Paul Bartel scored a 7-3 decision over Spartan Thomas Treu in the 126-pound match.

Sparta’s Kyle Erickson followed with a 55-second pin of Logan’s David Krause at 132 pounds to start a string of nine straight Spartan victories.

David Hayes topped Logan’s Damand Butler 7-1 at 138 pounds to give Sparta a 9-3 lead and Jaden Winchel tacked on a first period pin over Ranger Christian Kapanke to increase the Spartan advantage to 15-3.

Brett Von Ruden edged Logan’s Cody Larson 5-1 in the 152-pound bout and Spartans Mathias and Hayden Krein followed with back-to-back pins to give Sparta a 30-3 cushion midway through the dual match.

Mathias Krein pinned Ranger Fletcher Shafer in the third period at 160 pounds, while his brother, Hayden, stuck Logan’s Dylan Vondahl in the third period of the 170-pound bout.

Matt Fahning topped Ranger Nick Mihalovic 6-1 in the 182-pound match, before Spartan Jack Ruedy picked up a forfeit at 195 pounds to up the Sparta lead to 39-3

Austin Zwiefel tacked on a second-period pin of Ranger Ambrose Metz-Beard I at 220 pounds, as Sparta opened up a commanding 45-3 advantage.

Logan’s only other win came at 285 pounds, when Robert Snodgrass pinned Sparta’s Gabe Dearman to cut the deficit to 45-9 with three matches remaining.

Sparta 106-pounder Blake Brooks got Sparta back on the right track when he pinned Ranger Jordan Hazelblower in just 16 seconds and Jakob Larson followed with a second-period pin of Logan’s Isaac Thompson in the 113-pound bout to give Sparta a 57-9 cushion.

Sparta’s Jon Bailey wrapped up the match when he received a forfeit at 120 pounds.

The Spartan grapplers are back in action Thursday and Friday, when they travel to the La Crosse Center to compete in the annual Bi State Classic.

 

Evans Print & Media Group

1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252

Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here