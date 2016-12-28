SPARTANS STOMP ON RANGERS

Sparta recorded seven pins and won 12 of 14 bouts to blast La Crosse Logan 63-9 in Mississippi Valley Conference wrestling action at Alton Ask Gymnasium last week.

Logan took a brief lead early in Thursday’s MVC battle, when Ranger Paul Bartel scored a 7-3 decision over Spartan Thomas Treu in the 126-pound match.

Sparta’s Kyle Erickson followed with a 55-second pin of Logan’s David Krause at 132 pounds to start a string of nine straight Spartan victories.

David Hayes topped Logan’s Damand Butler 7-1 at 138 pounds to give Sparta a 9-3 lead and Jaden Winchel tacked on a first period pin over Ranger Christian Kapanke to increase the Spartan advantage to 15-3.

Brett Von Ruden edged Logan’s Cody Larson 5-1 in the 152-pound bout and Spartans Mathias and Hayden Krein followed with back-to-back pins to give Sparta a 30-3 cushion midway through the dual match.

Mathias Krein pinned Ranger Fletcher Shafer in the third period at 160 pounds, while his brother, Hayden, stuck Logan’s Dylan Vondahl in the third period of the 170-pound bout.

Matt Fahning topped Ranger Nick Mihalovic 6-1 in the 182-pound match, before Spartan Jack Ruedy picked up a forfeit at 195 pounds to up the Sparta lead to 39-3

Austin Zwiefel tacked on a second-period pin of Ranger Ambrose Metz-Beard I at 220 pounds, as Sparta opened up a commanding 45-3 advantage.

Logan’s only other win came at 285 pounds, when Robert Snodgrass pinned Sparta’s Gabe Dearman to cut the deficit to 45-9 with three matches remaining.

Sparta 106-pounder Blake Brooks got Sparta back on the right track when he pinned Ranger Jordan Hazelblower in just 16 seconds and Jakob Larson followed with a second-period pin of Logan’s Isaac Thompson in the 113-pound bout to give Sparta a 57-9 cushion.

Sparta’s Jon Bailey wrapped up the match when he received a forfeit at 120 pounds.

The Spartan grapplers are back in action Thursday and Friday, when they travel to the La Crosse Center to compete in the annual Bi State Classic.