Sparta's Schauf signs on to play Division 1 football at SDSU

For Sparta High School senior Caleb Schauf, signing a letter of intent to play football at South Dakota State University (SDSU) was a dream come true.

“Ever since I was a little kid, I’ve dreamed of playing in the highest level possible and becoming an NFL football player,” said Schauf. “Football has been my favorite sport since I was young and I played with my dad and brothers all the time.”

Schauf, who recorded 295 receiving yards and seven touchdowns as a tight end during the Spartan’s historic 2016 gridiron campaign, was one of thousands of high school students who participated in the National Signing Day on Wednesday.

But the test of time hasn’t always put Schauf in the gridiron state of mind.

“As I got older, I started enjoying basketball and pursued it when I got into high school,” he continued. “But once my junior season came around, I fell back in love with football and wanted to work toward a future in the sport.”

And after three years of varsity play, Schauf believes he is ready for the next chapter in his life.

“It’s really amazing to have this opportunity,” he said. “Throughout my high school years, I have worked hard to get here, and now I know all of it paid off. But now there is more hard work to put in.”

Of course, penning his commitment to the Division 1 program is only the first step for Schauf as he moves closer to earning a starting tight-end spot with the Jackrabbits.

“I’ll be trying to eat healthier and will spend a lot of time in the weight room this spring,” he offered. “Then right after July 4th, I’ll be going to their summer camp for four or five months, where I’ll be working out consistently on their program.”

Schauf, the son of Steven and Patty Schauf of Sparta, said that even though he had multiple scholarship offers, South Dakota State just felt like the right fit.

“I got an offer from University of Sioux Falls and was also interested in going to Eau Claire,” he said. “But when we went to SDSU for my official visit last weekend, I felt welcomed. The coaching staff and players already treated me like a team member and I loved the atmosphere.”

And as someone who attributes his success to the team around him, feeling like part of a whole is a major necessity for Schauf.

“I’ve gained a lot of friendships and relationships with the guys [at Sparta] that I wouldn’t trade for the world,” he continued. “It’s a brotherhood and I will remember these relationships for the rest of my life.”

In addition to working his way to the top of the gridiron roster, Schauf also plans to major in Sports Park and Recreation Management and hopefully earn a master’s degree in the coming years.

“I’ve always loved working with kids, but also love sports and business,” he explained. “This major allows me to put those three things together and will have great opportunities for me once I get both my bachelor’s and master’s degrees.”

Of course, working to achieve all his goals will require great amounts of time and effort, but Schauf knows his support system will help him every step of the way.

“I want to thank all the coaches that have helped me along this journey, as well as my family and my teammates,” Schauf concluded. “I wouldn’t be the man I am today without everyone’s help over the years.”