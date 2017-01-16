Senior Travis Goede sank a short bank shot with one second remaining Thursday, lifting Sparta to a 60-59 victory over Tomah in Mississippi Valley Conference boys basketball action at Alton Ask Gymnasium.

The shot came at the end of a late 7-2 game-winning run that gave Sparta its first MVC victory in two years.

“As a program, we need to compete in our conference,” offered Spartan head coach Phil Yahnke.

“This was a big step forward for this team and this program,” he continued. “We can compete within this conference – we have to learn that game in and game out. I believe we can do that and this (win) is evidence of that.”

The game was tight from the opening tip-off.

Tomah forged a slim first half lead, but Matthew Pauley sank a couple of free throws with no time left on the first-half clock to cut the deficit to 33-32 at the break.

Pauley’s put-back basket off an offensive rebound gave Sparta a 34-33 lead.

A three-pointer by Josh Dahlke knotted the score at 40-40 with just under 15 minutes to play, but Goede scored to give Sparta a 42-40 lead and Caleb Schauf followed with six unanswered points to increase the Spartan advantage to 48-40 with 12:12 left on the clock.

The Timberwolves came storming back after that, outscoring Sparta 13-2 in a six-minute span to regain the lead at 53-50 with 6:01 left on the clock.

A three-pointer by Schauf tied the score at 53-53, but a Joe Georgeson hoop with 2:46 to play gave Tomah a 59-55 lead.

Pauley hit a free throw and Schauf scored to cut the deficit to 59-58 with just over a minute left in regulation.

The Spartans regained possession and Schauf was sent to the line after Dahlke was whistled for his fifth foul and sent to the bench with 20.9 seconds left on the clock.

Schauf’s free throw attempt missed its mark, but Jacob Edwards made a key steal for Sparta in the final 10 seconds to give Sparta a chance to take the lead.

After a Sparta time out with 5.3 seconds remaining, Goede grabbed a loose ball and banked it home to give Sparta a 60-59 lead with a second left to play.

A desperation shot by Tomah fell shy, leaving Sparta to celebrate its thrilling victory.

Yahnke attributed his team’s win to resiliency.

“I think the kids are learning that they can win if we continue to play the game and survive the bad stretches,” he said.

“Basketball is a game of runs and the key is to lengthen your runs and minimize your opponent’s runs,” he continued. “Learning to win is a very, very important step. When you get into a close game like this you can’t take a possession off – every single possession counts.”

Schauf attacked the basket all night long and came away with a game-high, 30-point performance to lead the Spartans on offense.

“Caleb is a very unselfish basketball player – sometimes to a fault,” Yahnke said.

“There are times he needs to take over a game and be more aggressive. He did that against Tomah,” he added. “I believe he was feeding off the energy of the crowd. He got into foul trouble, but he still was aggressive and strong when he needed to be.”

Pauley added a 16-point effort for the Spartans, followed by Goede with 10 and Edwards and Vegas Cruz with two tallies apiece.

Dahlke paced Tomah with 27 points, followed by Brian Huneck with 10, Georgeson and Kyle Kroener with six apiece, Peter Brey with five, Trey Gnewikow with three and Seth Huneck with two.

Sparta improved to 1-3 in MVC action and 4-6 overall with the win, while Tomah fell to 1-1 in league play and 5-6 overall.

The Timberwolves are back in action Tuesday, when they host La Crosse Aquinas in a 7:15 p.m. conference contest at Tomah High School, while the Spartans are slated to host Holmen in a 7:15 p.m. MVC match-up at Alton Ask Gymnasium on Friday night.