Timberwolf netters top Central 4-3
Thu, 05/04/2017 - 8:35am admin
Tomah rolled to a singles sweep to capture a 4-3 victory over La Crosse Central in Mississippi Valley Conference boys tennis action at La Grange Elementary School Tuesday.
