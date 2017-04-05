Saturday, May 6, 2017
Home / Sports / Timberwolf netters top Central 4-3

Timberwolf netters top Central 4-3

Thu, 05/04/2017 - 8:35am admin

Tomah rolled to a singles sweep to capture a 4-3 victory over La Crosse Central in Mississippi Valley Conference boys tennis action at La Grange Elementary School Tuesday.

Full text available to online subscribers only. To purchase an online subscription, please click here. If you are an online subscriber, please click here to login.

Evans Print & Media Group

1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252

Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here