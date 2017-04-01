Toma boys win two at holiday tourney
Wed, 01/04/2017 - 8:34am admin
Peter Brey scored 37 points in a pair of games to lead the Tomah boys basketball team to back-to-back wins at the Menomonie Tournament last week.
