Tomah's Lindauer ready for WBCA all-star showcase

Before Madison Lindauer steps away from her prep basketball career, she will add another exclamation point.

The 2019 Mississippi Valley Conference girls hoops Player of the Year, Lindauer has been selected to play in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game next weekend.

She is the first Tomah player on the girls side to be chosen for the team since Rhonda (Rice) Dart in 1992.

Lindauer and Dart share another career milestone.

Dart was the longtime scoring leader for Tomah girls basketball with 1,388 points - a record that stood since 1992.

But with four years under her belt as a varsity starter, Lindauer established a new Tomah career scoring mark this season with 1,480 points.

Lindauer also holds the single-season scoring record for the Lady Timberwolves with 479 points, along with the single-game mark of 39 points.

A three-time all-MVC first team selection, Lindauer - who recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Viterbo University in La Crosse - is the fourth-leading scorer in MVC history.

In addition, she was named to the WBCA and Associated Press all-state honorable mention squad for her efforts on the hardwood this season.

Lindauer said her path to the record become more attainable after her sophomore year with steady minutes playing varsity.

Like all players selected, Lindauer brings a lofty portfolio.

She was contacted in February about playing on the Division 2 North squad.

Next week, June 9-13, she will join her all-star teammates at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls for team bonding and practice.

Lindauder plans to major in neuro-science at Viterbo.

To prepare for the rigors of the college game, Lindauer knows she will need to add some size to her lean frame.

“I will have to start lifting,” she said.

Lindauer will play guard at Viterbo and is eager to help build the program under second-year head coach Lionel Jones.

Viterbo, which competes in the North Star Athletic Association, finished with a 9-14 this past season under Jones.

While she joins another local player, Madessa Collins, who played at La Crosse Aquinas, an even more familiar face will help to ease the transition from high school.

Tomah teammate Madisyn Brey also signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball for the V-Hawks.

Brey missed the entire 2018-19 season due to a knee injury sustained in Tomah’s season-opener.

“I’m excited to be playing with her,” Lindauer said.

Teammate Emma Liek gives Tomah three players who will extend their basketball career. She will play at Western Technical College.

Lindauer is excited to perform under a statewide spotlight at Just-A-Game.

She is equally eager about the logistics her college decision will present.

“It will be great to play in front of family and friends,” Lindauer said.

She will play for the Division 2 North squad during all-star weekend at Just-A-Game Field House in Wisconsin Dells on Friday, June 14.

The game starts at 2:15 p.m. The girls D1 though D5 games are played on Friday, June 14, while the boys all-star teams will take the court on Saturday, June 15.